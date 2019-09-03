MOLINE — Something had to give. The Moline Maroons volleyball team came into play Tuesday with a 19-match Western Big 6 Conference winning streak. The Sterling Golden Warriors, in their first-ever WB6 match came in as the defending Class 3A state champions.
The Maroons took everything the Golden Warriors could hand out early, then stood tall to beat Sterling 25-18, 25-23 at Wharton Field House.
"There was a reason we set ourselves up with such a tough schedule last week," Moline coach Sarah Fetter said. "We wanted to be prepared for Sterling and we really came out and played great."
The Maroons had losses to Orion and Normal West over the previous seven days but they did exactly what their coach prepared them to do. Moline (3-2, 1-0 WB6) held Sterling's power game most of the way and used a newly found finesse game at the net.
"Our focus all week has been on defense," Fetter said. "We wanted to keep the ball in play and our back row was great. Maddie (Peterson) stepped up and was great."
Added sophomore outside hitter Ella Ramsay, "We needed a big win like this. Our block was great, our digs were great and everyone stepped up. This win gives us great momentum for the rest of the season."
The Maroons also got a little help with three Sterling (5-2, 0-1) starters out and three freshmen playing their first-ever varsity game. Libero Lexi Hernandez is in Egypt playing for Team USA, Bree Borum was injured Tuesday morning and Grace Gould got hurt in warmups.
"That's difficult to get organized when you lose two players on game day," Sterling coach Dale Dykeman said. "We had two all-staters and three starters from a state championship team out. At the same time, Moline is really good and they did exactly what they wanted to do."
Along with the defensive effort, the Maroons also went to a finesse game, often using tips and soft-shots instead of trying to pound every ball at the net.
Moline go excellent efforts all the way across the front line with Ramsay (nine kills) and Kamara Dickerson (seven kills) leading the way.
"We worked on that the last couple of days," Fetter said. "We can't just hit the ball hard all the time. We wanted to play those finesse balls to set up the scoring shots. We are also getting great play inside by Audrey (Lamphier) and Nicole (Jones) to keep teams from doubling up on the outside hitters."
Ramsay added a couple of aces and a block, but it was her aces that she liked the most — even one that she almost swung and missed.
"I've really worked on my game and I'm playing my three rotations," Ramsay said. "I really love a good kill. Yes, even when I almost miss the ball completely."