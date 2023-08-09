The Moline Police Department is conducting full-scale exercises today that test the capabilities of the entire department under real-life conditions. There is no danger to the public.

Around 7 a.m., department instructors staged a training call for an active shooter around 6th Street and River Drive. The exercise is expected to last the majority of the day and test the entire scope of the department's patrol response, initial tactics, specialized response teams, incident command systems, investigative capabilities, communication abilities, and supervisory oversight.

The exercise requires the Crisis Containment Unit to deal with a violent offender in a large space. The Quad City Bomb Squad also has been called to deal with stimulated explosive devices found on the property.

BridgePointe 485 is being used for the exercise and the department's Crisis Containment Unit is working on a simulated barricaded subject call at the location.

"Crisis can strike any community at any time and we are not immune," said Police Chief Darren Gault. "These types of exercises are essential to improving public safety in our community."

It's critical that the department prepares for the unexpected, the unimaginable, and the unbelievable situations, he said.

The exercise will be difficult and stressful for staff members, Gault said.

A separate squad of officers is still patrolling Moline as normal.

