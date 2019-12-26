Moline girls roll to two wins at Peoria Manual tournament

PEORIA — Despite a little Christmas rust, the Moline girls’ basketball team continued its dominating season by going 2-0 in the group stage of the Manual Holiday Tournament.

Moline won the first game of the day against Limestone 44-33 and rolled through host Manual in the second game, 51-21. The early game was ugly from both sides that featured a host of turnovers, as the Maroons had 24 and the Rockets had 13, including a series of held-ball situations that resulted in turnovers.

“I think it was a little rust from being off for two days,” Maroons’ coach Tracey Sant Amour said. “No one comes out amazing in their first game back from holiday, but that’s no excuse. We have to get back into the groove.”

Moline did that and more in the second matchup of the day by rolling the host Rams. The Maroons led 36-10 at the half with the help of their defensive press.

“They struggled a lot with the pressure we were applying,” Sant Amour said. “We also were able to hit a few 3s this game unlike in the first game.”

Moline went a paltry 2-of-15 from beyond the arc in the first game, but drilled able to sink five 3-pointers in the second.