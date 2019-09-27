Tonight: 5:30 p.m. at Soule Bowl. Twitter: @Dox5. On the air: WFXN-AM 1230, foxsportsradio1230.iheart.com, QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: Tied heading into the fourth quarter last Friday, the Panthers were outscored 28-6 in the final period. UT coach Nick Welch saw more positives than negatives. "I know we are getting better. Right now, we are at that point where we have to learn how to win a game," Welch said. ... Moline running back Kaeden Dreifurst sat out last Friday's game and Aboubacar Barry went out early in the first quarter with a lower leg injury and did not return. There has been no report about availability this week for either player. ... The prelim (freshmen) has been moved to 9 a.m. Saturday to allow for an earlier varsity start on what's forecast to be a stormy night.