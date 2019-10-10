Tonight: 7 p.m. at Roscoe Eades Stadium. Twitter: @jaydub_DA. Online: QCSportsNet.com
GameNight: Easily the biggest game in the new Western Big 6 Conference. ... The teams are 1-2 in rushing this season, Sterling has run for 1,962 yards (327 yards per game and 6.2 yards per carry) and Moline has run for 1,938 yards (323 yards per game and 7.2 yards per carry). ... Moline RB Aboubacar Barry (82-618, 9 TDs) is a game-time decision with an ankle injury. Said Moline coach Mike Morrissey: "He is staying off his feet this week and we will see how it feels and looks (tonight)." ... Morrissey's biggest worry is Sterling QB Cooper Willman and what he brings to the offense. "Their quarterback is really special," said Morrissey. "With all he can do, it makes the other backs so much better. When they can mix and match they are deadly."