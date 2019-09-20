Tonight: 7:45 p.m. at Lindberg Stadium. Twitter: @KyleH_DA. On the air: WFXN-AM 1230, foxsportsradio1230.iheart.com, QCSportrsNet.com
GameNight: The best running team in the Western Big 6 squares off against the worst. Moline comes in with 1,121 yards (280.3 per game and 7.7 yards per carry) in three games while Alleman has rushed for 291 yards (72.8 per game and 2.5 per carry). ... Alleman quarterbacks Zach Carpita and Alec Ponder sat out last week's game at Sterling with injuries, but both are back and practicing this week.