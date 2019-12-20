Mistakes costly as Pioneers fall to Golden Warriors

At times, Alleman seemed to try and get into a running game with Sterling, but the Golden Warriors looked much more comfortable playing at that pace than the hosts did. Many times, the Pioneers would make solid drives into the lane but then get caught not having anywhere to go with the ball. Many times the result was a challenged shot or a picked off pass.

Alleman also struggled with Sterling's full-court press. The Golden Warriors scored 10 points in the first half off of Alleman turnovers that led to easy layups.

"When we work the basketball and make good cuts, we get quality looks," Murray said. "But if we are going too fast, bad things tend to happen."

The Pioneers actually turned over the Golden Warriors several times in the first quarter to help keep things close. Rouse had three steals in the first quarter and Campos had six points as Alleman only trailed 18-15 after one.