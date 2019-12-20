Mistakes costly as Pioneers fall to Golden Warriors

ROCK ISLAND — When the Rock Island Alleman boys basketball team slows down, runs its offense and makes good decisions, the Pioneers can be a solid offensive team.
However, the Pioneers did not do enough of that on Friday night while hosting Sterling in a Western Big 6 Conference match-up at Don Morris Gym. Alleman lost 19 turnovers, including 13 in the first half, which cost them a 62-46 decision to the Golden Warriors.
While the Pioneers (1-9, 0-4 WB6) did a better job in the second half with only six turnovers, the lost offensive chances in the first half helped Sterling (5-3, 2-2) grab a 36-24 lead at halftime. It was a lead the hosts didn't seriously challenge most of the second half.
"That's been our story this year, when we run good offense it is when we get guys in right spots and we are all on the same page, we are pretty effective," Pioneers coach Kyle Murray said. "But when we go off schedule a little bit or when we go a little too fast, trying to answer the bell when the other team scores quick then we are not very good. We can't try and score off of just one pass."
Elijah Campos led the Pioneers with 21 points and four steals. Senior guard Paul Rouse finished with six points, four steals and five rebounds for the hosts. Trevor Vos had 21 points to go with six rebounds for the winners as Cooper Willman added 13.
At times, Alleman seemed to try and get into a running game with Sterling, but the Golden Warriors looked much more comfortable playing at that pace than the hosts did. Many times, the Pioneers would make solid drives into the lane but then get caught not having anywhere to go with the ball. Many times the result was a challenged shot or a picked off pass.
Alleman also struggled with Sterling's full-court press. The Golden Warriors scored 10 points in the first half off of Alleman turnovers that led to easy layups.
"When we work the basketball and make good cuts, we get quality looks," Murray said. "But if we are going too fast, bad things tend to happen."
The Pioneers actually turned over the Golden Warriors several times in the first quarter to help keep things close. Rouse had three steals in the first quarter and Campos had six points as Alleman only trailed 18-15 after one.
But the Golden Warriors started to get out and run in the second quarter, putting up eight fast-break points in the period including a thunderous one-handed jam by Vos. The visitors started to take better care of the ball and had just one turnover in the final five minutes of the second quarter after committing seven turnovers in the first quarter. After a pair of Campos free throws with 5:31 left in the first half cut Sterling's lead to 23-20, the visitors went on a 11-0 run to grab control of the game.
Isaiah Yarbrough, John Paul Schilling and Noel Aponte all had big baskets during the run for Sterling. Meanwhile, the Pioneers missed four shots in a row and had a pair of turnovers as the Golden Warriors increased their lead before half.
In the second half, the Pioneers stayed within striking distance after getting better looks and got some key baskets from Rouse, Caleb Sharer and Campos to only trail 46-35 after the third quarter. Alleman got the lead down to 46-39 after a bucket from Bryant Estes with just over six minutes left in the game.
The Pioneers got a stop on defense but in what was a theme for the contest, turned the ball over on its next three possessions. Sterling was able to cash in with two layups and two inside baskets by Trevon Jordan to eventually up the lead to 54-40 with only 2:43 remaining in the contest.
Despite the defeat, Murray said he is seeing strides in his team. Murray added things should get better when the Pioneers get Ryan Dockery-Jackson and Jake Mattecheck back soon after missing game action, including Friday's loss.
"We've actually really improved the last two weeks," he added. "We've had some guys out and when we get those guys back and get them in the right positions, we won't have to have guys play extended minutes. If we can limit the mistakes, we can do some things."