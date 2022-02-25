Tags
Preliminary results of an autopsy performed Monday morning indicate the Moline teen died from a traumatic blunt head injury.
At least two people were taken by ambulance to a local hospital, including a Scott County 911 dispatcher, following a three-vehicle crash in Davenport Monday night.
A 16-year-old girl died Saturday night from her injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Moline.
Four days before an inmate at the Rock Island County jail reportedly was beaten by two correctional officers, a judge asked the state to place him in a secure setting because of his mental disability.
CHAMPAIGN — Seconds before Geneseo High School freshman Zachary Montez stepped on the mat for his third place bout at the state wrestling finals, coach Jon Murray walked off the arena floor.
A teen involved in a three-vehicle crash Monday night in Davenport suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision.
Logan Paul Voss and Ashleigh Decker decided to celebrate Valentine's Day on Tuesday with a visit to Treehouse Pub & Eatery in Davenport.
Two people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries after a single vehicle crash early Sunday morning.
Nikiforov, who spent three seasons in the Quad-Cities, leaves behind a 10-year-old son, Max.
Quad-Cities school districts are issuing warnings about the dangers of fentanyl in vaping devices.
