Davenport has activated its flood plan in preparation for the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15 to rise to near flood stage late Monday into Tuesday.
Davenport City Administrator Corri Spiegel said Saturday that the city is prepared for a 15-foot flood.
The National Weather Service, Davenport, said that as of Saturday at 5 p.m. the North Central River Forecast Center in Chanhassen, Minnesota, has the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15 cresting at 14.7 feet.
Flood stage at Lock and Dam 15 is 15 feet.
Meteorologist Brian Pierce said Saturday that the crest could go higher.
“We’re expecting 2-3 inches of rain with this system that begin moving through the area today,” Pierce said. “Some areas could see as much as 4 inches of rain. The River Forecast Center’s prediction only takes into account the amount of rainfall expected through 7 a.m. Sunday.”
Sunday’s forecast calls for a 100 percent chance of precipitation with amounts of 1-2 inches, he said.
Pierce said that for some reason the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15 rose very quickly.
At 11:20 a.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday the Mississippi at Rock Island jumped from 12.45 feet to 13.82 feet, or 1.37 feet. While rainfall has been high in areas north of the Quad-Cities that spike was a surprise.
There was speculation Saturday that the locks and dams to the north of the Quad-Cities dumped some water from their pools to make room for the rain that is coming, he said. However, that could not be confirmed Saturday.
Spiegel said the forecast calls for the Mississippi River at Rock Island to fall very quickly once the rains have left the area, falling to about 11.5 feet by the weekend.