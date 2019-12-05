Miscues cost Panthers in Western Big 6 bout with Quincy

EAST MOLINE — A first half lead wasn't enough for the United Township girls basketball team, as turnovers and shooting woes cost the Panthers in a 68-51 Western Big 6 Conference loss to Quincy.

The Panthers had 20 turnovers in the game and shot 18-of-50 (36%) from the field. Carie Walker's team went into the halftime break up 24-21, but the Blue Devils outscored United Township 20-6 in the third quarter and held the lead for the rest of the game.

Walker didn't have to yell at her team or point out their mistakes; she said that they know what they did wrong.

"We had some positives to start the game, but it takes four full quarters and we didn't have that," Walker said. "This group takes it personally every time they lose, and they'll come back ready to go."

A stretch of turnovers in the third quarter took United Township (1-7, 0-2 WB6) out of the game, and Walker knows they let a game slip away.

"It's frustrating to not capitalize on our opportunities," Walker said. "A spurt of turnovers to start the third and foul trouble didn't help, especially when it involves key players."

