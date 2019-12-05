Miscues cost Panthers in Western Big 6 bout with Quincy

EAST MOLINE — A first half lead wasn't enough for the United Township girls basketball team, as turnovers and shooting woes cost the Panthers in a 68-51 Western Big 6 Conference loss to Quincy.
The Panthers had 20 turnovers in the game and shot 18-of-50 (36%) from the field. Carie Walker's team went into the halftime break up 24-21, but the Blue Devils outscored United Township 20-6 in the third quarter and held the lead for the rest of the game.
Walker didn't have to yell at her team or point out their mistakes; she said that they know what they did wrong.
"We had some positives to start the game, but it takes four full quarters and we didn't have that," Walker said. "This group takes it personally every time they lose, and they'll come back ready to go."
A stretch of turnovers in the third quarter took United Township (1-7, 0-2 WB6) out of the game, and Walker knows they let a game slip away.
"It's frustrating to not capitalize on our opportunities," Walker said. "A spurt of turnovers to start the third and foul trouble didn't help, especially when it involves key players."
Davianna Morgan led the team with 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting, but fouled out in the fourth quarter. Jasmine Bell was also sidelined for most of the game with foul trouble before eventually fouling out with just three points on 1-of-6 shooting.
Quincy (3-2, 2-0 WB6) forwards outmatched the Panther bigs in the paint, as senior Brin Hultz had 10 points and Emily Wilson had 14 on 7-of-11 from the field.
Walker says the team will have to get creative to win post battles.
"That's an issue that we've known about," Walker said. "Janeah Bell is only 5-foot-6, but she plays hard. Jade Hunter is undersized for the position but is still able to make plays. We just have to work on finding contributions from that area when possible."
Blue Devils coach Brad Dance was happy with the post play from his forwards.
"We had good post play," Dance said. "Emily did a good job adjusting to the faster play. We just have to be careful on defense. I can't have both of my main post players in foul trouble."
Quincy had its share of turnovers, but Dance made necessary adjustments at halftime to calm his team on offense.
"I told them to play the way we're supposed to; play our style of game," Dance said. "When we started to pressure the ball on defense, it helped us get easy baskets on the offensive end. We couldn't get our shots to fall early."