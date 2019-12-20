Miranda Roemer, jr., Geneseo
View Comments

Miranda Roemer, jr., Geneseo

  • Updated
Miranda Roemer, geneseo girls golf.jpg

Roemer

Placed ninth at Class 1A Geneseo Regional to help team qualify for sectional play; tied for 11th at Western Big 6 Conference Meet to earn second team all-conference honors.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News