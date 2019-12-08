Miracle dog finds a home in South Florida after Hurricane Dorian

He was skin and bones when rescuers found him more than a month after Hurricane Dorian leveled the northern Bahamas, but now he’s found a home and loving family in Palm Beach County.

Named “Miracle,” the emaciated dog was trapped under an air conditioner and other debris from a collapsed building in Marsh Harbor Sept. 1. A drone with infrared technology helped a rescue team find him in the aftermath of the devastating hurricane and get him immediate medical treatment.

Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee received more than 10,000 adoption offers, said founder and president Lauree Simmons.

The winners were Clark and Briana Beaty and their three daughters.

The dog’s recovery has been almost as miraculous as his survival.

Miracle could barely eat or walk when rescued but steady, round-the-clock treatment and rehabilitation got him back on his feet.

Simmons said Big Dog Ranch Rescue has saved about 36,000 dogs over the years. Since Hurricane Dorian, the organization has delivered more than 100,000 pounds of pet food and medical supplies to the Bahamas. Over 162 dogs have been rescued and 69 have been reunited with their families, she said.

