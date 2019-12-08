Mike Tracey: Always there when needed

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

When there were questions whether Mark "Bam" Pustelnik would be back at UT last year, the first name to take over full-time was Tracey. Thankfully, Pustelnik came back this year and Tracey was never needed.

Again, this past week or so, there is talk about who will follow Tracey next school year. And the first person I thought of was Mike Tracey.

"I think Alleman is a very attractive place to work," he said. "but I am going to be 68-years-old when the school year starts next fall and that is a little late in my days to be starting over. I think it is a great job for a young guy to come in and take over."

Then again, Tracey has said this was it before, so we never know.

When he takes over a job he doesn't do it half way. Tracey jumped right into the firing pan with a 14½-hour day Friday that included a home Western Big 6 game. He was right back Saturday morning to work a girls' Big 6 game against Moline.

As good as he is at his job, Tracey also knows you have to lean on the people in the know. At UT it was AD assistant Sherri Harding and at Alleman is is Mar Wetherell.