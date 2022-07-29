Tags
The three members of a family killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park early Friday were in their tent at the time, officials confirmed Monday.
MAQUOKETA — A 9-year-old boy survived the attack that killed three members of his family Friday at Maquoketa Caves State Park.
Davenport Police say a 13-year-old behind the wheel during an overnight shootout was wounded in the leg.
MAQUOKETA — Three people from Cedar Falls died Friday at Maquoketa Caves State Park.
Mike Wolfe, creator and executive producer of “American Pickers,” is reporting on his Facebook page that his former partner on the show, Davenport native Frank Fritz, has suffered a stroke.
A third member of a Davenport-based street gang has pleaded guilty to racketeering and weapons charges in relation to gang activity that led to the shooting death of a man on Feb. 12, 2017, at the Hotel Davenport.
Residents of a Silvis apartment building were displaced after a fire Saturday night.
A man released from federal prison nine months ago and who is on supervised release was arrested Sunday by Rock Island Police in connection with the July 15 shooting death of 25-year-old Davion Roe at the Century Woods apartment complex.
The Silvis Police Department confirmed Monday Desmond V. Williams, 20, was arrested on-scene Saturday evening for an apartment fire located at 118 10th St.
After sharing a statement on his verified Facebook account Tuesday morning that Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for his role as older brother Wally Cleaver on "Leave It to Beaver," had died, Dow's management team has removed the statement.
