Mid-County (2-3, 1-2) at Princeville (4-1, 2-1)

Tonight: 7 p.m. at Tom Bruna Field

GameNight: After last Saturday's loss at A-W, Princeville looks to rebound and deny the Cougars their first two-game winning streak of the season.