Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio was denied a school-record victory, as the No. 18 Spartans suffered a final-minute home upset at the hands of Arizona State.
Eno Benjamin’s 1-yard touchdown run with 50 seconds left and a wild finish gave the Sun Devils a 10-7 victory Saturday at Spartan Stadium.
It prevented Dantonio from moving ahead of Duffy Daugherty into the program wins lead. They will remain tied at 109 victories as the Spartans (2-1) open Big Ten play next week at Northwestern.
MSU had a chance to send the game to overtime, as QB Brian Lewerke moved the Spartans into scoring territory with help of an ASU penalty, followed by a 25-yard pass to Darrell Stewart.
Matt Coghlin appeared to tie the game with a 42-yard kick after MSU’s offense and special teams units struggled to figure out which was supposed to be on the field with 11 seconds left.
But the kick was overruled after replay review showed the Spartans had 12 men on the field.
Coghlin’s ensuing 47-yarder sailed wide right. Though on the play, it appeared Arizona State’s Cam Phillips jumped over the center to try to block the kick, which should have been a 15-yard penalty. It was the junior kicker’s third missed field goal of the game.
Penn St. 17, Pittsburgh 10: The 100th meeting of the in-state rivals will be long remembered for one of the strangest finishes in the series.
There was the goal-line stand by the Nittany Lions (3-0), after the Panthers (1-2) had first-and-goal at the 1. There was the decision by Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi, needing just three feet for the touchdown to have a chance to tie the game, to kick a 19-yard field goal that Alex Kessman clanged off the left upright with less than five minutes to play.
Then, there was the first time the game clock hit all zeroes, when the officials put time back on it after the Panthers made a first down and the clock did not stop. Finally, linebacker Cam Brown batted down the final Hail Mary pass in the end zone, and the 13th-ranked Nittany Lions had a hard-fought win before a hoarse home crowd of 108,661 at Beaver Stadium.
The day also began with a 40-minute delay because of a severe weather threat.
Ohio St. 51, Indiana 10: J.K. Dobbins ran for 193 yards and one touchdown, caught one of Justin Fields' three touchdown passes and then watched most of the second half from the bench as the sixth-ranked Buckeyes blew out Indiana.
The Buckeyes (3-0, 1-0 Big Ten) have won each game this season by at least 24 points, and they've won nine straight overall and 24 in a row against the Hoosiers. Their 41-point victory margin Saturday was the largest in the series since 2006, and it was the most lopsided road win for the Buckeyes in a series that dates to 1901.
Temple 20, Maryland 17: Kenny Yeboah put Temple ahead on a one-handed touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter, and the Owls used two clutch stops at the goal line to beat No. 21 Maryland.
The Owls (2-0) defeated an unbeaten Maryland team for the second straight season and got coach Rod Carey off to a nice start in his first season on Temple's sideline. Yeboah used his outstretched right hand to snag Anthony Russo's pass with 7:27 left in the game to put Temple ahead 20-15, but Maryland wasn't going down easy — and Temple's D pushed back.
Temple linebacker Shaun Bradley stuffed Anthony McFarland on fourth-and-goal with 3:27 left to seemingly seal the win. But Temple got the ball back and Adam Barry shanked a punt from the end zone to give Maryland (2-1) first-and-goal at the 10. Again, the Owls held the Terrapins, and a fourth-down pass was incomplete with 2:14 to go. Anthony Russo's intentional safety finished off the scoring.
Northwestern 30, UNLV 14: Hunter Johnson threw his first career touchdown pass and ran in another, plus Drake Anderson ran for 141 yards and a touchdown to help the Wildcats (1-1) win their home opener.
Charles Williams had scoring runs of 65 and 37 yards in the first half and ended the day with 144 on 16 carries as the Rebels (1-2) dropped their second straight.
Notre Dame 35, New Mexico 17: Ian Book rebounded from a lackluster opening performance to complete 15 of 24 passes for 360 yards and 5 TDs as the No. 7 Irish rolled. Book finished with another 46 yards rushing yards before sitting the final 1½ quarters.
The Fighting Irish (2-0) had their way with the Lobos (1-1), who were without head coach Bob Davie. the former Irish head coach from 1997-2001 who was hospitalized following New Mexico's opening victory Aug. 31 and did not make the trip.
The Irish had three first-half interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown by freshman Kyle Hamilton, plus rolled up 591 total yards in the tuneup for next weekend's showdown with No. 3 Georgia.
Minnesota 35, Georgia Southern 32: Tyler Johnson caught three touchdown passes from Tanner Morgan, including the go-ahead score with 13 seconds left as Minnesota survived two long touchdowns by Georgia Southern (1-2) in the fourth quarter off miscues by the Gophers (3-0).
Johnson, the star senior who deferred the NFL draft to stick with his hometown school for one more year, had 10 receptions for 140 yards in his third career three-touchdown game.
The Gophers (3-0) outgained the Eagles (1-2) in total yardage 382-198 and stretched the longest nonconference winning streak in the FBS to 18 straight games.
Alabama 47, South Carolina 23: Tua Tagovailoa threw for a career-high 444 yards and tied his personal best with five touchdowns to help the No. 2 Crimson Tide open Southeastern Conference play.
Coach Nick Saban improved to 12-1 at Alabama in SEC openers and wiped away some bad memories of his last visit to Williams-Brice Stadium nine years ago.
Georgia 55, Arkansas State 0: Jake Fromm threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns before taking the rest of the day off, and Georgia's defense turned in a dominating performance.
With thousands of Georgia fans wearing pink instead of red to honor Arkansas State coach Blake Anderson's wife, Wendy, who died last month from breast cancer, the Bulldogs (3-0) took control as soon as they got their hands on the ball. They scored on six of seven possessions in the first half, building a 34-0 lead.
Utah 31, Idaho St. 0: Tyler Huntley threw for 282 yards and three touchdowns and Zach Moss ran for 106 yards and another score in No,. 11 Utah's victory.
Central Florida 45, Stanford 27: Freshman Dillon Gabriel threw for 347 yards and four touchdowns in his second college start, and the No. 17 Knights (3-0) scored on six of seven possessions.
BYU 30, USC 27 (OT): Dayan Ghanwoloku intercepted a tipped pass in overtime after Jake Oldroyd kicked a 43-yard field to give BYU the lead, and the Cougars beat No. 24 Southern California for a second straight OT victory over a traditional power program.
Zach Wilson threw for 280 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score for BYU (2-1), which won at Tennessee last week. Ty'Son Williams added 99 yards on 19 carries.
Kedon Slovis threw for 281 yards and two touchdowns for USC (2-1), but was picked off three times, including on the final play of the game.