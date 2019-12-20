Mia Hillyer, jr., Mercer County
Mia Hillyer, jr., Mercer County

Class 1A sectional individual qualifier out of Geneseo Regional; placed seventh at Lincoln Trail Conference Meet to earn all-conference honors.

