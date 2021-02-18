Mercer County seniors struggle with COVID-19 restrictions

Around 15 individual senior class members and/or their parents addressed the Mercer County School Board about their trials dealing with school restrictions while attending classes at the high school.
Besides the restraint involved with wearing face masks, some things cited were: No homecoming, no Prom, not being able to talk between classes with friends, not sitting with friends during lunch, no after school activities, reduced attendance at sporting events that were being held and having a feeling that no one cares about their plight.
Parents of some students also added their grief about missing out on watching their students’ participation in sports, music and theatre activities. More than one parent or student remarked about how the community and school district rallied behind last year’s senior class when the school district went “fully remote” last spring.
Lisa Finch, parent, asked board members to think back on their own senior year. “This year they have been virtually forgotten,” she said. She encouraged the board and other community members to “make sure the class of 2021 has the same experience. Make the year special for them. Please don’t forget about them,” she said.
While many speaking to the board had lengthy lists of what was missing, the board made no promises. Board member Chad Dillavou thanked the students and parents for coming before the board and suggested they mail their concerns to Governor J. B. Pritzker. “If you think this doesn’t have anything to do with politics, you’re wrong,” he said.
He added that “we probably need to do something for these kids.” He asked the parents and any community member who has ideas to “come up with some creative ideas for the students.”
As a response to COVID-19 restrictions for school districts the board learned that the federal government and Illinois legislature passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to provide funds to districts for personal protective gear and other needs. The first CARES act sent $225,000 to the Mercer County School district. A second Cares Act was passed and will provide $860,000 to the district, according to Superintendent Scott Petrie. “That money has not flowed from ISBE yet,” he said.
A third round of funding to reconcile COVID funding “could bring nearly $2 million (more) to the district,” Petrie said. This has not yet been passed by the legislature. He added that this could be considered “good news” in light of the governor’s recent funding announcement that there would be “no additional funding for schools.”
The board also had an intense discussion on possible improvements needed at existing buildings, and/or whether the district should build a new grade school in Joy (closing both Aledo and New Boston elementary schools) or building a new high school, or at least installing air conditioning at the high school. They also discussed moving the Junior High back to Aledo at the Intermediate school, making the Junior High for 6th-8th grades and other possibilities.
The board learned it could cost around $500,000 for air conditioning at the high school and it would take around $2 million to bring New Boston elementary up to code and $4,1 million to fix problems at the Joy junior high building.
One suggestion was to involve the community in making a decision by sending out a survey to the public. No decision was made on any of the suggestions. “I don’t want to make a big move without the input of the public,” board president Julie Wagner said.
In other business the board:
• Approved resignations from Marissa Borruff, Intermediate paraprofessional, Kaitlyn Ward -Marceleno, Intermediate cook, Sam Salmon, 7th grade boys’ basketball coach and Briley Lloyd, junior high paraprofessional; Approved maternity leaves for Kristen Adams and Tiffany Daum and retirement for Margaret Puckett, New Boston elementary special education teacher.
• Agreed to hire Sam Whan, junior high boys’ basketball coach; Fred Lucas, high school assistant girls’ track coach and rehiring winter coaches including high school assistant wrestling coaches Dallas Morford and Tristan Finch; junior high coaches : Boy’s basketball -- 8th grade Brandon Hofmann; 7th grade Sam Whan; Volleyball -- 8th grade Lori Feik; 7th grade Merri Stineman; Wrestling -- Montie Smith, head coach, Eric Baker, assistant. The board also approved Karli Stineman as a volunteer employee.
• Approved purchase of an additional activity bus from Midwest Bus Sales, a 2018 bus with 25,000 miles for $14,500;
• Approved Gorenz & Associates, Peoria for 2021 audit;
• Learned Summer School dates are June 7 – July 2 on Monday – Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with transportation, breakfast and lunch provided.