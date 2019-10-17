WHAT WE KNOW: The Mercer County board of education agreed during their Wednesday meeting to amend its health life safety program for additional work that needs to be completed this fiscal year.
WHAT'S NEW: Superintendent Scott Petrie will send an application for amendments to the state board of education to repair window lintels in the high school’s gymnasium for an estimated cost of $264,000, as well as installing three new sets of outside doors at Apollo elementary. A lintel is a horizontal support across the top of a door or window.
The board also discussed the need for lintel repair on all the windows at Joy junior high.
“The old portion of the school was built in 1937,” said Petrie. He added it would cost $1.7 million to fix all the lintels at the Joy building.
Board members agreed that a committee will look into whether the district should continue to put the estimated $500,000 a year into maintenance for all the schools. “It’s about $5.8 million to bring the Joy building up to a good state of repair,” said board member Bill Smock.
Petrie pointed out that the Intermediate school is the district’s newest building and is coming up to being 20 years old. He predicts the board will be looking at fixing the roof and replacing heater units at the school in the near future.
The board also discussed whether it should hire an outside agency to survey all the schools or whether board members could do the job. No decision was made on which direction to go.
In other business, the board:
- Approved Title I plan updates for Apollo and New Boston elementary schools that address how students are identified for the program and what types of intervention will be provided. An amended calendar was also discussed and approved that will add up to 10 emergency days to the school year.
- In personnel matters, the board approved resignations from two pre-kindergarten paraprofessionals — Linda King and Nannette Coulter and junior high assistant wrestling coach Jon Ricke. Denise Clark’s retirement was also approved. The board agreed to hire: Sharon Scott and Kaitlyn Ward-Marceleno as New Boston elementary pre-kindergarten paraprofessionals and Nick Jones as a junior high custodian.
WHAT'S NEXT: The district will sponsor a Veteran’s Day program on Nov. 8 at 9:15 a.m. at the high school. Students from throughout the district will be bused to the school to attend a program for area veterans. High school principal Stacey Day said around 1,300 students, plus all the district staff will be present. Students will be wearing specially-designed red, white and blue T-shirts as part of the program.
The T-shirts will be available for the public to purchase according to Marcus Bush, the New Boston elementary principal.
“Rep. Dan Swanson, members of the Aledo American Legion and VFW will be present,” said Day. “Blakely Murdock is the guest speaker.”