Three rural Mercer County school districts will upgrade classroom technology with $120,000 in grants from the Looser-Flake Charitable Foundation.
“As students head back to school, this is an exciting time for each of these districts as they can follow through on their dreams of innovation in the classroom,” said Kelly Thompson, vice president of grantmaking and community initiatives at the Quad Cities Community Foundation. The Quad Cities Community Foundation administers the Looser-Flake Foundation.
The funding does much more than fill in the gap for the technology they are missing. “It truly changes the educational experience for students. You wouldn't believe how much innovation is happening here, and we are proud to offer experiences for students as they prepare for ‘future-ready’ careers,” Sherrard Instructional Technology Coach Steve Miller said.
The district is focused on preparing students for the next chapters of their lives. “No matter what careers students choose to have, they will be problem-solving and using technology, whether it's welding, agriculture, office work, accounting, manufacturing,” he said.
United North Elementary School in Alexis used their portion to add tech for the students to learn coding. Technology and library teacher at United, Vanessa Witherell said students can now create with non-digital tools like KEVA planks or attaching cardboard pieces with Makedos to build anything from a castle to the setting of an in-class story. Digitally, United students will learn about coding and circuitry with tools such as Sphero, an app-enabled robotic ball, and circuit kits while incorporating math, recording data, or programming a robot to illustrate the feelings of a character from a novel — learning systems that wouldn’t be possible without the grant, she said.
“These resources from the Looser-Flake Foundation are a critical component of our efforts to give students hands-on experiences that allow them to pursue their interests in technology,” Witherell said. “Without this grant, our maker spaces would operate solely on recycled materials.”
The Mercer County School District is using its portion to purchase software that provides kindergarten through eighth-grade interventions for students struggling in language arts or mathematics. It will allow the school district to transition to a digital curriculum that students and teachers can access anytime, anywhere with an internet connection.
Superintendent Scott Petrie said it’s an investment in the preparation of seniors as they move into post-secondary institutions. He said the district was halfway through the transition, but the grant expedited the process.
“We had the resources to purchase hardware across grades second through 12 to begin, but without the generous gifts provided by the foundation, the timeline for providing the software and training for teachers and students would be much longer,” he said.
The Mercer County School District is small and rural, and the grants have helped them keep pace. “They’ve allowed us to provide our staff and students many of the opportunities available only in larger or more affluent districts,” Petrie said.
The Sherrard School District received $62,000 from the foundation.
The funds allowed the school to provide 65 inch Clevertouch smartboards for every classroom in the Matherville Intermediate School, and a handful at the junior high and high schools.
Last year, through a similar grant from Looser-Flake, the school renovated the out-of-date computer labs at two elementary schools and created innovation labs equipped with technology that teaches robotics, coding and problem solving skills.
“It would have never happened if it wasn’t for them (Looser-Flake). We wouldn’t have been able to take this leap. I had the vision for it, but I didn’t have the funding,” said Sherrard's Miller.
He said technology should be “seamless and invisible” and move away from the old projectors with wires and issues that constantly come up.
“The instructional flow for teachers is so much better now because now they can teach in front of the room and be in the room with their kids instead of having to run behind their desk all the time and change this or that.”
The grant will also fund an innovation lab for Matherville Intermediate with more advanced robotics and coding technology geared toward the older age group, fifth and sixth graders.
The high school auditorium will also receive two large monitors for presentations, theater and concerts.
“I have always planned to take our technology to the next level, but because of school budgets, it made it nearly impossible to do that because of the scale that’s needed to complete such projects,” Miller added.
"This funding has changed all of that. We can see this now become a reality, and very quickly. It’s truly a blessing, and we will make sure that it's the students who benefit most. It’s all about them.”