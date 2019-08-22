WHAT WE KNOW: The Mercer County School Board was scheduled to consider a budget for the 2019-2020 school year.
WHAT'S NEW: The board has placed on the website (https://www.mercerschools.org) a budget that anticipates annual revenues of $15,858,656 and expenses of $17,036,780, up from last year’s figures of $15,609,399 in revenues and $16,352,085 in expenses. The budget also can be viewed at the unit office in the Intermendiate School.
Discrepancies between income and expenses are due in part to a $3.5 million bond issued in 2018 for health/life/safety issues in the district. Superintendent Scott Petrie told the board that if the district would pursue completing all the needed projects in the district, $17 million would be needed.
In other business, the board:
- Heard from two parents who were concerned about changes to bus routes that have eliminated some stops in Aledo. The district currently uses Johannes Bus Service to provide service for Aledo area students and district-owned buses to provide servce to students in the outlying area formerly known as the Westmer School District. The district’s busing change eliminated one route for each provider.
- Learned that the district has received a $55,000 grant from the Looser-Flake Charitable Foundation. It will be used to coordinate math and English offerings that would integrate with community college coursework.
- Approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office to provide a full-time school resource officer at the Joy Junior High building. The district will pay the officer’s salary, and the sheriff’s department will reimburse the district for the summertime salary when students are not attending classes.
- Approved a three-year contract with the Mercer County Education Association. According to Dustin Murry, high school math teacher, the contract includes about a 3% raise each of the three years. “Both sides were pretty happy to work together for the support of all,” he said.
- Approved several new hires and resignations.
WHAT'S NEXT: A vote on the budget will take place at the September board meeting, and a transportation meeting has been set for 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, to review the bus route changes.