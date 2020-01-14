Mercer County looking into ways to pay off lines of credit

ALEDO — Mercer County Administrator Ron Fullerlove told county board members at their recent meeting that he’s checking into ways to pay off the county’s lines of credit.
“I’m looking at ways to restructure our finances to limit our interest costs on our lines of credit and to increase our return on CDs,” he said at the Jan. 7 meeting.
The county has a $4 million certificate of deposit that represents all of the funds other than the general fund. The county state’s attorney’s office is talking with the state attorney general to see if the county can legally borrow against any of these funds.
Fullerlove said if he took out enough to pay off the county’s lines of credit from the CD and reinvested a portion of the CD at a higher interest rate, he would "generate a significant positive cash flow.”
The county’s two lines of credit currently total $418,000; the highway department’s line of credit is around $173,000.
In other business, the board:
• Learned that county employees have an new insurance plan as of Jan. 1.
“We upgraded the insurance from a self-funded, reference-based repricing program, which says there’s no networks, people can go where they want, but there’s also no guarantee on what these people are going to charge. It caused problems for the county and the employee,” Fullerlove said.
The county is still in union negotiations with the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 150, but the old plan expired Dec. 31. Fullerlove said the new plan covers everything that was in the old union insurance plans, and it’s still self-funded, but now it’s though a Preferred Provider Organization (PPO), “where we know exactly which hospital, which doctor is in the program.”
“It’s actually costing the county a little bit more money, but being on a self-funded program, we are looking at some health-conscious measures and wellness type stuff. If we can keep our people healthier, they’ll go to the doctor less,” he said.
• Learned from Treasurer Bev Lower that the county came in $36,000 short for the month because of excessive insurance claims for 2019.
“We have a positive budget this next year — budget for insurance claims is a little on the heavy side. We didn’t want to get caught short. We budgeted more than what the insurance company said is our expected claims,” Fullerlove said.
• Got an overview of Mercer County Better Together from Kyle McEwen, executive director of the organization. He asked for the county’s partnership and a symbolic $1.
“This isn’t about the money; this is about the partnership. We want to start working together, because that’s more important than anything else,” said Ryan Latko, MCBT board member.
The measure has yet to be voted on.