Mercer County looking into ways to pay off lines of credit

The county is still in union negotiations with the International Union of Operating Engineers, Local 150, but the old plan expired Dec. 31. Fullerlove said the new plan covers everything that was in the old union insurance plans, and it’s still self-funded, but now it’s though a Preferred Provider Organization (PPO), “where we know exactly which hospital, which doctor is in the program.”

“It’s actually costing the county a little bit more money, but being on a self-funded program, we are looking at some health-conscious measures and wellness type stuff. If we can keep our people healthier, they’ll go to the doctor less,” he said.

• Learned from Treasurer Bev Lower that the county came in $36,000 short for the month because of excessive insurance claims for 2019.

“We have a positive budget this next year — budget for insurance claims is a little on the heavy side. We didn’t want to get caught short. We budgeted more than what the insurance company said is our expected claims,” Fullerlove said.

• Got an overview of Mercer County Better Together from Kyle McEwen, executive director of the organization. He asked for the county’s partnership and a symbolic $1.