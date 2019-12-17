Mercer County budget for 2020 is in the black

ALEDO — The Mercer County Board approved the 2020 budget earlier this month, and it's in the black.

County Administrator Ron Fullerlove said the anticipated revenue exceeds expenses by $5,383. Anticipated revenue is $4,965,923, "as opposed to a budget last year that had a $300,000 deficit."

"All the department heads were very proactive in reducing their budgets from last year. ... I think we're moving in the right direction," he said. "We do feel based on the revenue we're anticipating that it's a real number, not just saying we're cutting this number because we have to. We do think the numbers in this budget are real."

The fiscal year for the county ended on Nov. 30 with a $88,998 negative balance, according to Mercer County Treasurer Bev Lower.

"Which was good, because in the budget we were projected to go $336,000 in the hole, cash flow," she said. For 2019, the general fund revenue was $4,906,586.77, while expenses were $4,995,584.77.

Fullerlove said the budget deficit was less than expected because of conservative management and expense cutting. "We’ve taken a hard look at where we’re spending money and what we need to do to operate this building," he said.

County insurance changes also helped reduce the budget.