WHAT WE KNOW: The Mercer County board began looking to hire a new administrator last month when Bohnsack & Frommelt, LLP suggested the board look for someone who can help with day to day operations.
At the June board meeting, Sarah Bohnsack said the Moline CPA firm currently comes weekly or bi-weekly, “as we were called in and needed.”
The board had a contract with them not to exceed $65,000 annually.
Bohnsack and Frommelt were hired in June 2018 to serve as County Administrator when Bellwhether, LLC resigned the position in May 2018.
WHAT’S NEW: Tuesday night the board approved hiring Ron Fullerlove to the position of County Administrator at $60,000 a year. His position is not union - and he will continue to work on union contract negotiations with officials.
Prior to the appointment, Fullerlove, R-Sherrard, resigned his position serving on the board as District 3 representative. The vacant seat can be filled with a Republican from the district to serve the remainder of his term, through November 2020.
He has a Bachelor of Arts in political science and business administration from Augustana and is a retired Army Reserve Officer. He will be leaving his post as city clerk for Riverdale, Iowa.
“I have been very involved in several different key phases in the county, a one time I was appointed the interim county treasurer, I have a strong financial background, I’ve been chairman of the insurance committee, economic development, finance, involved with personnel and negotiations. A lot of the things that’s going to be done are things that I’ve got a background in and have been involved in,” he said.
Steve Moreland, R-Aledo, was appointed to take his place as Insurance Committee Chair; Chris DeFrize, R-New Boston, filled his seat as Finance Committee Chair, and Josh Frieden, R-New Boston was appointed to vice president of the board in the wake of Fullerlove’s resignation.
WHAT’S NEXT: “I have not been afraid to accept a challenge.” Fullerlove cited issues he plans to tend to that were brought up during the current board meeting including: zoning, elevator analysis, issues with insurance, the IT/wifi plan for the courthouse, setting a standard for school resource officer requests, courthouse time clock and payroll software, “the list goes on and on and on.”
“To effectively do that… There’s just a lot of things that need to happen day to day,” he said.
Fullerlove said the county intends to continue to use Bohnsack and Frommelt on an as-needed basis for financial assistance.
He said he hopes to revisit discussions with companies looking for solar and wind farm locations. He also plans to look into bringing in a cell tower to collect rent on land owned by the county.
“I have taken other enterprises that were needing attention, luckily so far all of those enterprises have turned out with a positive result,” he said.
In other news, the board set a special meeting for Monday, Aug. 12 at 1 p.m. to approve a re-zoning ordinance for Dollar General building to go up in Alexis.