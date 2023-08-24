The sculpture of a slice of watermelon that will be displayed by the Mississippi is almost done, according to Mayor Brad Bark. Hoffmann Inc Fabrication and Industrial Contractor (Silver Hawk Fabrication) is assembling the sculpture. The $40,000 piece of artwork, which was purchased with private funds, may be the biggest such display in the world. The sculpture is meant to honor Muscatine’s long history of growing melons.
Melon comes to life
