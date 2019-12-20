Megan Tanghe, sr., Alleman
Megan Tanghe, sr., Alleman

Megan Tanghe.jpg

Tanghe

Was individual runner-up at Geneseo Regional advancing to sectional play; earned first-team All-Western Big 6 Conference honors with fourth-place finish.

