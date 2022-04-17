Mechanical issues may delay your Sunday morning delivery

Due to Mechanical press issues, your Sunday delivery will be delayed. Carriers will make their best effort to get delivery completed as soon as they can. Some areas may be next day.

Thank you for your understanding.

Subscribers who have activated their Connect Me Local digital subscription can access online content at qctimes.com.

If you have not already activated your account for free access, please go to qctimes.com and click on the Activate Full Access in the Services area at the bottom of the page.

If you require further assistance, please call customer service at 1-888-406-6450 or email at qctcircultation@qctimes.com.

We appreciate your patience and apologize for the inconvenience.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0