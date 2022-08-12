This playful boy was playing in the streets when a concerned citizen knew that was not a safe place to... View on PetFinder
Maximillion
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man who was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison in a scheme to sell unlicensed drugs, claiming to treat or even cure the terminally ill, now is serving as a vice chairman for the Rock Island County GOP.
A 39-year-old woman accused of stealing almost $4,000 from Elevate Trampoline Park in Davenport has faced similar charges before.
Ty'Ollie Bright, 22, of Davenport, lost control of his 1998 Toyota Corolla, struck a guardrail on the west side of the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a rest in the west ditch. The passenger was a 14-year-old relative of Bright's who is also from Davenport. Both remain hospitalized with life threatening injuries.
Holidays are hard for Patty Thorington. Thanksgiving, Christmas, birthdays — gathering with family just reminds her that her son isn't there.
East Moline has been awarded $23.7 million from RAISE grant to help make infrastructure improvements that will connect downtown all the way to the Rust Belt.
Olivia Newton-John, the Australian singer who charmed generations of viewers in the blockbuster movie "Grease," died today, according to a statement from her husband. She was 73.
A look at this year's Quad-Cities All-Metro softball team, which is led by Muscatine's Maura Chalupa and Rock Island's Taylor Pannell.
Western Big 6 football is back.
Read for the biggest questions regarding each metro team heading into the season.
The Happy Joe's restaurant at 2630 Rockingham Road in Davenport has closed.
The Rock Island County State's Attorney's Office has charged Richard D. Demay, 81, with 13 counts of criminal sexual assault, predatory criminal sexual assault and aggravated criminal sexual abuse.