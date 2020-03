MARK-TO-MARKET: Trump, Federal Reserve tackle economic stimulus

The global COVID-19 pandemic will deliver a punishing blow to the U.S. economy in the April-June second quarter. This comes in stark contrast to January and February, when stellar economic data was projecting a robust pace of economic growth throughout 2020. How things have changed.

But the massive setback should be temporary. A sharp recovery is expected in the second half of the year as the pent-up consumer and business dollars suddenly flood the economy. But in the short-term, the goal is to limit the economic fallout. Hopefully, the combined efforts by Trump and the Fed will deliver that objective.

Mark Grywacheski spent more than 14 years as a professional trader in Chicago, where he served on various committees for multiple global financial exchanges and as an industry Arbitrator for more than a decade. He is an expert in financial markets and economic analysis and is an investment adviser with Quad-Cities Investment Group, Davenport.

Disclaimer: Opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice. Any prices or quotations contained herein are indicative only and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any securities at any given price. Information has been obtained from sources considered reliable, but we do not guarantee that the material presented is accurate or that it provides a complete description of the securities, markets or developments mentioned. Quad-Cities Investment Group LLC is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission.