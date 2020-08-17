× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ROCK ISLAND -- Marjorie J. Myers, 88, of Rock Island, passed away on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Friday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at The Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 2106-7th Ave., Rock Island. Burial will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family.

In accordance with gathering restrictions, attendees are expected to wear a mask and observe social distancing. The funeral home staff will monitor capacity limits and allow up to 50 people in at a time.

Marjorie was born on November 12, 1931, in Rock Island, a daughter of Joseph and Edith (Biscontine) Nonnenmann. She married Merle Myers on January 31, 1951, in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on January 31, 1988. Marjorie was a homemaker. In later years, she worked for the Two Rivers YMCA as part of their Before and After School Program. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Rock Island. Marjorie enjoyed playing BINGO and racquetball. She especially enjoyed children and spending time with her family.