Marijuana and Firearm Purchases

Most Quad-Citians are aware that recreational marijuana will be legal in Illinois on January 1. However, before you take part in this newfound opportunity, consider the repercussions if you are an outdoorsman.
First, marijuana, recreational or medical, is still illegal under federal law. If you work at a federally regulated facility, then you are still subject to those restrictions regarding illegal drug usage. Firearm purchase rules are governed by the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) under the Department of Justice. When you purchase a firearm, all applicants are required to complete Form 4473, also called the Federal Firearm Transaction Record. The form contains your name, date of birth, government photo-ID verification along with several questions about your eligibility to own or purchase a firearm.
This where question 11e becomes more relevant than ever. It states: ”Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or a depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?” The second sentence to this question is actually in bold on the form: “Warning: The use or possession of marijuana remains unlawful under Federal law regardless of whether it has been legalized or decriminalized for medical or recreational purposes in the state where you reside.”
That statement makes it abundantly clear that if you use marijuana for any purpose, you have disqualified yourself from purchasing a firearm.
Once you complete the form, the seller will call the National Instant Criminal Background Check System to verify your eligibility. At the top of the form, it clearly states that the penalty for lying on the form can be punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Now there have been a lot of “whispers” that the two programs are not connected and there would be no harm done smoking a little pot and not reporting that on the federal form. Well, think about that carefully. The first thing that happens when you enter a registered state marijuana facility is they take and check your identification to confirm your eligibility to purchase that product. Do you think that an electronic database of purchasers cannot be run against a FOID card list? Even if that is not the case at this moment, in our gun-fearing culture, do you believe that cannot be the case down the road? If the county sheriff will conduct a home inspection when your FOID card has expired, then this will likely qualify as well.
This article is not meant to be a siren’s warning, but as the new year approaches, think twice about the choices you make because, just like in college, you may not have considered all the consequences, current or future, that may arise from those decisions. As a sportsman, using any kind of mind-altering substance, just like alcohol, has no place around firearms or hunting. We must always maintain the highest standard of ethics in and out of the field.
World Outdoors columnist JEREMIAH HAAS can be reached at nukefishguy@gmail.com