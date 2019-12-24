Marijuana and Firearm Purchases

Once you complete the form, the seller will call the National Instant Criminal Background Check System to verify your eligibility. At the top of the form, it clearly states that the penalty for lying on the form can be punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Now there have been a lot of “whispers” that the two programs are not connected and there would be no harm done smoking a little pot and not reporting that on the federal form. Well, think about that carefully. The first thing that happens when you enter a registered state marijuana facility is they take and check your identification to confirm your eligibility to purchase that product. Do you think that an electronic database of purchasers cannot be run against a FOID card list? Even if that is not the case at this moment, in our gun-fearing culture, do you believe that cannot be the case down the road? If the county sheriff will conduct a home inspection when your FOID card has expired, then this will likely qualify as well.