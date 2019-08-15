The River Music Experience Courtyard, at 2nd and Main streets, Davenport, will be the place to party at 5 p.m. Thursday, as MarchFourth takes over — a cross between a funky New Orleans brass band and a circus troupe, complete with dancers and stilt walkers. Best of all, the celebration is free.
The troupe started in Portland, Ore., in 2003. Bassist John Averill and his friend Dan Stauffer decided to put a band together for a Fat Tuesday party — on March 4, so the March Fourth Marching Band — now called MarchFourth, or sometimes M4 — was born. The performers like to wear outlandish outfits that look as though they came from a yard sale jointly held by several bankrupt marching bands and a defunct circus, according to a band bio.
“We’re an alternative big band for the present day,” Averill said. “Fun is the key word for us. We like to put on an inclusive dance party, get the audience involved. We always had the dancers and other performers, from Day One. We wanted to create that good party vibe. We take the music we play seriously, but we don’t take ourselves seriously.”
The band might be best known for its song “Gospel,” which was featured in the 2013 Pixar movie “Monsters University.” MarchFourth typically tours with 15 performers. Back in the Portland days, there were as many as 35, but Averill said the band’s membership has pared down since then in order to tour.
“We’re playing more sophisticated music now. It’s a little less cacophonous than it used to be,” Averill said. “We definitely have a funk and New Orleans influence, but we also do rock, jazz, lots of different genres. If it’s got a groove, we’ll play it.”