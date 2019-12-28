MANUAL GIRLS TOURNEY: Moline girls fall in third-place game

PEORIA — After a tough double-overtime loss Friday night in the Manual Tournament semifinals, Moline looked to bounce back and pick up a third-place trophy on Saturday.

That wasn’t the case, though, as the Maroons had their worst game of the season in a 56-25 loss to Washington.

It was a perfect storm of rough play for Tracey Sant Amour’s squad. The Maroons weren’t making shots, they were turning the ball over, and they found themselves in foul trouble very early on in the game.

Coach Sant Amour knows that this game is an outlier for her 14-3 team’s season.

“We aren’t too worried,” Sant Amour said. “We’ve had tough losses like this in the past and it is what it is. It’s just one game where our shots weren’t falling.”

The Maroons shot 8-of-32 from the field and had 19 turnovers. They also had 10 fouls split between their starting unit including two fouls on senior standout Cierra McNamee early in the first quarter. The Maroons ended with 14 total fouls.

McNamee finished with 11 points and was named to the all-tournament team, the lone Moline representative.