MANUAL GIRLS TOURNEY: Moline girls fall in third-place game

PEORIA — After a tough double-overtime loss Friday night in the Manual Tournament semifinals, Moline looked to bounce back and pick up a third-place trophy on Saturday.
That wasn’t the case, though, as the Maroons had their worst game of the season in a 56-25 loss to Washington.
It was a perfect storm of rough play for Tracey Sant Amour’s squad. The Maroons weren’t making shots, they were turning the ball over, and they found themselves in foul trouble very early on in the game.
Coach Sant Amour knows that this game is an outlier for her 14-3 team’s season.
“We aren’t too worried,” Sant Amour said. “We’ve had tough losses like this in the past and it is what it is. It’s just one game where our shots weren’t falling.”
The Maroons shot 8-of-32 from the field and had 19 turnovers. They also had 10 fouls split between their starting unit including two fouls on senior standout Cierra McNamee early in the first quarter. The Maroons ended with 14 total fouls.
McNamee finished with 11 points and was named to the all-tournament team, the lone Moline representative.
Washington went 23-of-48 from the field and pulled away from Moline in the second quarter. The Maroons scored just 11 points after the first quarter and had only five in the second half.
Georgia Duncan led the Panthers with 16 points on 7-of-18 from the field and Kayle Baker had 13 points and eight rebounds. Washington was whistled for 17 fouls, having a bit of an issue ion that department as well.
Moline had to rely on players further down on the bench due to the foul trouble and the season-ending injury of Kadence Tatum before Christmas.
“We want those players to be able to go in and do the little things,” Sant Amour said. “They have to be the spark plug to bring us back. It’s good experience for them and they do the best that they can with their opportunity.”
Sant Amour didn't think there was a hangover from Friday's 74-69 double-overtime semifinal loss to Springfield Lanphier.
“We have a great group of girls who are all very close and have great team chemistry,” Sant Amour said. “Our spirits weren’t low going into the game and nothing was different mentally. Nothing really went our way, but we aren’t going to let it define us going forward.”
The Maroons return to action at Normal Community on Saturday.