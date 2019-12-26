Man serving time for attempted murder loses bid to get out of jail earlier

CAMBRIDGE — A Galva man serving a 10-year sentence for attempted murder returned to Henry County Circuit Court Thursday and learned he remain in prison longer than he'd hoped.

Quenton D. Whiteside, 28, was found guilty by a Henry County jury of a bloody attack in April 2017 at the Whiteside home in Galva. There were hundreds of bloodstains in 15 areas of the house, and the victim was flown to a Peoria hospital.

There was trial testimony that Whiteside had wanted to steal 13 grams of methamphetamine from the victim, who admitted to having an entry on his Facebook page about making arrangements to sell the drug.

The victim had several stab wounds, multiple cranial fractures, a liver laceration and a kidney injury. Eight months after the attack, the victim was still taking warfarin for blood clots and getting twice daily shots in his stomach.

Whiteside pointed out on Thursday that his sentencing order had stated he was to get day-for-day credit for the 486 days he spent in the Henry County Jail prior to sentencing, giving him credit for 972 days.