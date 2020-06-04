Make June the month for friends and family!

Members such as you make local journalism possible, and the value of local reporting is as important to our communities as it has ever been. That’s why this June we’re inviting YOU to help spread the power of journalism by participating in our Friends & Family Sale.

This will be the last chance to become a member for just $9.99 a month. New members will be able to take advantage of all of the benefits of a Digital Plus membership including full access to the e-Edition, access to content without having to take surveys, unlimited articles and more.