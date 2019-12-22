Mahomes, Chiefs roll over Bears

And coach Andy Reid beat protege Matt Nagy in his first meeting with his longtime former assistant.

The Bears (7-8) dropped their second straight after winning four of five. The Monsters of the Midway are in danger of finishing with a losing record in a season that began with Super Bowl hopes.

Mitchell Trubisky completed 18 of 34 passes for 157 yards. And Khalil Mack had a sack.

The Chiefs led 17-0 at halftime after scoring on all three possessions and racking up more than twice as many yards as the Bears (203-93).

Mahomes rolled to his left and went 12 yards untouched to the end zone, capping a 15-play drive that ate up 7 minutes, 58 seconds.

Butker nailed a 56-yard field goal early in the second quarter. And Mahomes hit Kelce for the TD in the closing minute of the half, after Chicago's Kevin Pierre-Louis got flagged for running into punter Dustin Colquitt.

The Bears drove to the 4 in the third, but Trubisky's fourth-down pass to Allen Robinson in the left side of the end zone got broken up by Charvarius Ward. Chicago finally scored when Eddy Piñeiro kicked a 46-yard field goal as the quarter ended.