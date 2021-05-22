Maggie
Maggie and her 3 siblings were found by a trapper when they were only 2 weeks old. No mom was... View on PetFinder
Michelle Lillis accomplished so much in her four years as athletic director at Rock Island High School.
A Princeton woman has been arrested for her part in the theft of $33,000 worth of items from a hotel room in a Comfort Inn in Walcott, where she was an employee.
The man charged with manslaughter in the double-fatal boating crash in LeClaire was not tested for alcohol, but the driver in the other boat was tested, records show.
Moline is one step closer to installing a city-wide camera surveillance system.
Less than 10 minutes after two new Rock Island aldermen took their seats after being sworn in last week, council members hit their first impasse.
A collegiate swimmer who was mistaken for a suspect by local police has settled a lawsuit in the case, but the terms of the agreement are not being immediately disclosed.
Taco John’s is set for the grand opening Monday, May 17, at 120 E. 10th Ave. in Milan. To celebrate, Taco John’s will join the Milan Chamber of Commerce in hosting an official ribbon-cutting ceremony starting at 9 a.m.
A Moline home was damaged by fire Monday night.
WHAT WE KNOW: There have been increased incidents in Orion parks, prompting the village to make police patrols in the parks more frequent and close the restrooms at dark, instead of 10 p.m.
A Bettendorf chiropractor was arrested Thursday for using two other chiropractors' names to commit insurance fraud.