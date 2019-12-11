MacMurray at No. 23 Augustana

Game notes: The nationally 23rd-ranked Vikings step back out of CCIW play to host MacMurray in a non-conference series the Vikings have dominated. Since the series resumed in the 2008-09 season, Augie has won 11 straight games, eight of those by a double-digit margin including last season's 78-54 victory in Jacksonville. … MacMurray is coached by former Augustana assistant Todd Creal, who is in his 13th season with the Highlanders. … In its last four games, Augie has has been on fire shooting the ball. The Vikings are 111 of 187 (59.4%) from the field and 31 of 60 (51.7%) from 3-point range in those four games – three of which are victories. However, in those same four games, the Vikings have committed 85 turnovers with the low of 16 coming in the lone setback at Washington University. For the season, Augie averages 17.5 turnovers per game. … Augie junior Carson Frakes is questionable to play tonight. He has been rehabbing an ankle injury and missed Tuesday's practice with an illness. … Augie averages 74.3 points per game and allows 67.4. The Vikings out-rebound foes 38.1-33.1. … MacMurray averages 78.8 ppg and allows 79.3. The Highlanders are even in the rebounding department at 39.2 both for and against. … There is no JV game tonight. … Augie hosts Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW action on Sunday at Carver Center. It is a women's/men's twinbill that begins at 1 p.m.