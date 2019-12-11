MacMurray at No. 23 Augustana

Tonight: 7 p.m., Carver Center
Twitter: @TJ_DA
Listen in: portal.stretchinternet.com/augustana/
Potential starting lineups
MACMURRAY (3-3): F: Trevor Voss (6-4, Soph.) 15.3 points per game/5.8 rebounds per game; C: Logan Dorethy (6-7, Soph.) 14.4/9.8; G: Blake Drue (5-11, Soph) 7.8/4.0, Drew Burwinkle (6-1, Sr.) 9.3/4.3 & Elijah Powell (6-1, Fr.) 12.5/4.7.
AUGUSTANA (5-2): F: Lucas Simon (6-5, Sr.) 3.7/2.0 & Pierson Wofford (6-3, Sr.) 16.3/5.3; C: Micah Martin (6-11, Sr.) 13.5/7.0; G: Jack Jelen (5-10, Jr.) 4.0/1.6 & Austin Elledge (6-0, Sr.) 11.7/1.0.
The series: Augie leads 16-7.
Game notes: The nationally 23rd-ranked Vikings step back out of CCIW play to host MacMurray in a non-conference series the Vikings have dominated. Since the series resumed in the 2008-09 season, Augie has won 11 straight games, eight of those by a double-digit margin including last season's 78-54 victory in Jacksonville. … MacMurray is coached by former Augustana assistant Todd Creal, who is in his 13th season with the Highlanders. … In its last four games, Augie has has been on fire shooting the ball. The Vikings are 111 of 187 (59.4%) from the field and 31 of 60 (51.7%) from 3-point range in those four games – three of which are victories. However, in those same four games, the Vikings have committed 85 turnovers with the low of 16 coming in the lone setback at Washington University. For the season, Augie averages 17.5 turnovers per game. … Augie junior Carson Frakes is questionable to play tonight. He has been rehabbing an ankle injury and missed Tuesday's practice with an illness. … Augie averages 74.3 points per game and allows 67.4. The Vikings out-rebound foes 38.1-33.1. … MacMurray averages 78.8 ppg and allows 79.3. The Highlanders are even in the rebounding department at 39.2 both for and against. … There is no JV game tonight. … Augie hosts Illinois Wesleyan in CCIW action on Sunday at Carver Center. It is a women's/men's twinbill that begins at 1 p.m.
Augie coach Grey Giovanine: “They are coached by a guy who knows our program well and was on our staff at one time. They've got a good front line – both their 4 and 5 men are really solid. They've given us some really good challenges through the years. … So much of our focus right now is trying to get our team better. When you have a more experienced team, you spend more time on the scouting reports of your opponents and what they do because you know who you are. We're still evolving and trying to develop an identity, so more of our energies are going to try to keep our team moving forward.”
— Tom Johnston, tjohnston@qconline.com