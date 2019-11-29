Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and three assists, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Friday in Chicago.
J.T. Compher added a goal and two assists, and Cale Makar, Ryan Graves and Valeri Nichushkin also scored as Colorado started fast against listless Chicago in the first of a home-and-home set.
Patrick Kane and Zack Smith connected for the Blackhawks, who have lost four of five (1-3-1). Chicago defenseman Duncan Keith left with a groin injury midway through the second period after logging 9:30 of ice time.
Pavel Francouz made 34 saves. The Avalanche scored on three of their first seven shots against Corey Crawford, who blocked 18 for the game.
MacKinnon posted his third four-point game of the season and continued to come through offensively for injury-depleted Colorado. The 24-year-old center has five goals and eight assists in a six-game points streak, and he leads the Avalanche with 16 goals and 23 assists in 25 games.
Kane extended his points streak to 14 games, with 10 goals and 13 assists during the run.
Makar, a 21-year-old defenseman, leads all rookies with 26 points in 25 games.
The Avalanche led 3-1 after one period as the Blackhawks came out flat.
MacKinnon opened the scoring on a deflection just 59 seconds in following a brutal Chicago turnover.
Kane's soft pass off the backboards was intended for Keith, but instead drifted onto the stick of Compher, who fired from the left circle. MacKinnon, standing in front, got a piece of it.
Graves made it 2-0 at 3:17 from the left circle when he converted a rebound of Matt Nieto's shot from the right point.
Smith cut it to 2-1 at 9:14 from the edge of the crease after Ryan Carpenter fed him with a backhand pass off the backboards.
Makar's power-play goal, with 7:40 left in the first — and just 11 seconds after Erik Gustafsson went off for interference — made it 3-1. Makar threaded a screened shot from the high slot into the upper right corner.
Nichushskin blew past Keith in the slot, broke in alone and beat Crawford with a backhander at 9:45 of the second to make it 4-1. Set up by MacKinnon, Compher ripped a shot past Crawford from the right circle 1:41 later to complete a 3-on-1 break and extend the Avs' lead to 5-1.
Kane, alone in front, lifted in a backhander with 4 seconds left in the second. After taking a feed from Jonathan Toews, Kane notched his team-leading 13th goal with Francouz sprawled on the ice.
Notes: Chicago C Dylan Strome missed his second game under the concussion protocol. ... Avalanche LW Andre Burakovsky didn't play after sustaining an upper-body injury on Wednesday against Edmonton. ... Colorado D Erik Johnson (upper body) sat out his second game after being cross-checked into the boards Saturday by Toronto and former Avs F Alex Kerfoot. Kerfoot was assessed a two-game suspension by the NHL on Monday for the hit. ... Colorado coach Jared Bednar said All-Star RW Mikko Rantanen, who has missed 16 games with a lower-body injury, is close to returning and could play Saturday against the Blackhawks in Denver. ... Avs LW Gabriel Landeskog (lower body) missed his 14th game on Friday, but has resumed skating. Bednar said Landeskog could join the team for a three-game trip next week. ... Compher, from nearby Northbrook, Ill., has five goals and three assists in 11 games against the Blackhawks.
Up next: The Central Division rivals meet again tonight in Denver.
LEAGUE NOTE
Flames coach quits: Bill Peters resigned as coach of the Calgary Flames after it was disclosed he directed racist slurs at a Nigerian-born player in the minors a decade ago and kicked and punched players behind the bench during his recent time with Carolina.
General manager Brad Treliving said he received a resignation letter from Peters on Friday that wraps up a weeklong investigation into the veteran coach's behavior. He refused to discuss whether Peters would continue to be paid, saying only, "He's no longer with the organization."
"We consider the matter closed," Treliving said at a news conference in Calgary, Alberta. "It's been a difficult time. But we are going to move forward."
Peters did not immediately respond to a text. He was in the second season of a three-year contract.
Assistant Geoff Ward takes over as interim coach with the Flames 12-12-4 and in ninth place in the Western Conference.
Peters has not been on the ice or behind the bench with his team since former player Akim Aliu leveled the accusations of racist slurs Monday night on Twitter.
Treliving said he had been in communication with the NHL this week. The league said Friday its review is ongoing and is scheduled to meet with Aliu and others in the coming days.