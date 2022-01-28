Lucie
Lucie had a bad infected cat bite on her side when we got her. We immediately took her to our... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
When Matthew Bailey woke up Friday morning, he had no idea he would be committing to play football at Illinois just 48 hours later.
Read how the Moline standout's weekend transpired.
- Updated
Davenport Police said a fatal one-car accident Sunday morning in the 3200 block of Harrison Street claimed the life of a man
Former Rock Island correctional officer charged with beating inmate sentenced to one year of court supervision
- Updated
A former Rock Island correctional officer charged with beating an inmate pleaded guilty Thursday to lesser charges and was sentenced to one year of court supervision.
- Updated
A Davenport woman was arrested Monday night for allegedly helping to light a car on fire in September.
- Updated
A Davenport man on parole out of the Illinois Department of Corrections on a methamphetamine trafficking conviction was arrested Monday on a warrant alleging he sold methamphetamine to undercover agents with the Quad-City Metropolitan Enforcement Group twice in December.
- Updated
A congressional ethics watchdog has concluded that U.S. Reps. Marie Newman of Illinois and Doug Lamborn of Colorado may have violated federal law, prompting reviews from the House Ethics Committee.
- Updated
Rock Island Police have identified and arrested the third subject in an armed robbery that left one robber dead and one injured on Jan. 18.
A pump track, a giant waterspout, and a rooftop restaurant: Moline advances plans for land under old I-74 bridge
As demolition of piers and ramps for the old Interstate 74 bridge in downtown Moline gets closer, plans for using the long-dark land below them also are advancing.
- Updated
The Bettendorf Police Department is seeking the public's help to find a truck that was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run incident.
Two years after an unknown collision permanently damaged the dock at Schwiebert Park in Rock Island, city leaders are moving forward with having it replaced at a cost of nearly $600,000.