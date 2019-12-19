You are the owner of this article.
Lucas Kessinger, so., Ridgewood, WR/LB:
Lucas Kessinger, so., Ridgewood, WR/LB:

Lucas Kessinger

Kessinger

First team All-Lincoln Trail, had 30 receptions for 499 yards and 9 TDs, plus 72 total tackles.

