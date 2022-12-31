Tags
With so many unknowns across the line, the Iowa defense is focused on its own work as it prepares for the Music City Bowl.
The identity of the woman killed in a Geneseo house fire has been released.
FULTON, Ill. -- One person is dead after being struck by a vehicle Sunday in rural Fulton, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said.
A man wanted on a charge of attempted murder and for jumping bond earlier this year on other Scott County charges was captured Wednesday after leading Davenport Police on a chase that ended with a multi-vehicle crash around the 3300 block of Brady Street.
Four people were injured, including an 11-year-old child, in a single-vehicle crash Thursday on Interstate 80 in Bettendorf, Scott County Sheriff’s Lt. Thomas Leonard said.
A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students was arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday.
After a few days of gift-giving and spending time with family, Illinois high school basketball returns with holiday tournaments all over the state.
A worker at King’s Material in Eldridge suffered serious injuries Thursday after becoming trapped in a conveyor belt, Eldridge Police Chief Joe Sisler said.
Moline seniors Owen Freeman and Brock Harding each won individual awards, but Mt. Carmel's big second half earned the Caravan a second straight Pekin tourney title.
Chevin's Kitchen and Catering will open in Rock Island in time for the new year.
