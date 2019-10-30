CLEVELAND (AP) — Kevin Love had 17 points and 20 rebounds, Tristan Thompson scored 23 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers defeated the Chicago Bulls 117-111 on Wednesday night.
Love's basket on a goaltending call on Lauri Markkanen gave Cleveland a 91-90 lead early in the tightly played fourth quarter. His jumper from the left wing put the Cavaliers ahead 110-106 with just under a minute to play.
Collin Sexton, who sat most of the third quarter because of foul trouble, scored 10 points in the final eight minutes, including a dunk over Chicago center Wendell Carter Jr. following an assist from Love on Cleveland's next possession.
Cleveland has split its first four games. The Cavaliers started 0-6 last season and didn't get their second win until their 13th game.
Sexton had 18 points, a day after the Cavaliers exercised his third-year contract option. Love and Thompson, who had 10 rebounds, have had double-doubles in each of Cleveland's four games.
Markkanen and Zach LaVine each scored 16 points for Chicago (1-4), which has lost three straight. Carter and Otto Porter Jr. added 15 apiece.
Cleveland's first-year coach John Beilein's goal to establish a homecourt advantage for his rebuilding team is off to a good start. The Cavaliers won their home opener over Indiana and rallied to beat the Bulls.
Chicago went on a 15-0 run to take a 21-11 lead in the first quarter, but Cleveland closed the deficit to 26-25. The Bulls pushed the lead back to double figures behind eight points from Markkanen. Cleveland cut into the lead again and the Bulls led 53-50 at halftime.
Sexton picked up his fourth foul early in the third quarter and sat out most of the period. Cleveland hit five 3-pointers, including three by Cedi Osman. Jordan Clarkson was fouled while making a 3-pointer from the corner and converted the free throw.
Carter started and played 27 minutes. despite waking up in the morning with eye inflammation.
TIP-INS
Bulls: F Chandler Hutchison (strained left hamstring), who is rehabilitating his injury with the G-League's Windy City Bulls, will rejoin the team Thursday in order to gauge his progress. ... C Cristiano Felicio was a healthy inactive for the fifth straight game. He is the only player on the roster not to play a minute this season.
Cavaliers: Love tied a franchise record for rebounds in a half with 16 in the first two quarters. ... Rookie G Dylan Windler has increased his activity as he returns from a stress reaction in his lower left leg that occurred before training camp. Windler, taken with the 26th pick of the first round, is shooting and participating in on-court drills.
UP NEXT
Bulls: Host Detroit on Friday. Chicago has only played once at home in its first five games this season.
Cavaliers: Travel to Indiana on Friday. Cleveland beat the Pacers 110-99 in its home opener Saturday.