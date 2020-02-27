LoPiez to acquire Johnny's Pizza and Slices

LoPiez, which opened last summer at 429 E. 3rd St. Suite 1, Davenport, soon will open a second location, taking over Johnny's Pizza and Slices at 2832 Brady St., Davenport.

Johnny's, which opened three and a half years ago in that spot, will close after its business day March 1. The building is expected to re-open as LoPiez on March 13 "for all your delivery needs," according to LoPiez's Facebook page, at facebook.com/LoPiezpizza.

LoPiez offers New York-style pizzas by the pie or slice, calzones and garlic knots. It currently is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and Sundays, and from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information, visit lopiezpizza.com, or call 563-424-1130.

