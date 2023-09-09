Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
EDGINGTON – An run that included multiple state championships and a state-record win streak has come to an end.
The Rock Island County Integrity Task Force is investigating the death of a person in East Moline Police Department custody early Wednesday.
Rock Island Coroner Brian Gustafson has released the name of the 62-year-old man who died early Wednesday while in the custody of East Moline Police.
John Nelson’s announcement regarding his resignation as head softball coach at Rockridge High School on Thursday morning was just the start of…
Rocky will let out at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.