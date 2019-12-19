You are the owner of this article.
Logan Nodine, sr., Ridgewood, QB/DB
Logan Nodine, sr., Ridgewood, QB/DB

Second team All-Lincoln Trail, threw for 1,209 yards and 21 TDs, rushed for 310 yards and 5 TDs, and had 48 tackles and 2 interceptions.

