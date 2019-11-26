WOODHULL — Last season's Ridgewood boys' basketball squad had a youthful complexion.
With four seniors on their roster, the 2019-20 Spartans still have a young look about them, at least on paper. However, the return of its entire starting five has Ridgewood entertaining some lofty goals.
"Last year, we were a young team, and we were able to fly under the radar," said junior guard Mitchell Brooks, the son of second-year Ridgewood coach Bryan Brooks. "As a team and as individuals, this is the year we look to take some big steps forward."
Bryan Brooks, who coached the Spartan girls' cagers to a Class 1A third-place state finish in 2010, is beginning his second year at the helm. He sees that Ridgewood has the tools to move forward from last winter's 14-17 finish.
In addition to the younger Brooks (11 points per game in '18-19), the Spartans return junior guard/forward Ganon Greenman, who led the club with 17.5 points per game.
"Last year's team had just one senior with any experience," Coach Brooks said, "so the experience my three (then) sophomores and my one freshman got last year is really going to be key for us this season."
Ridgewood features four seniors, including starters Logan Nodine at guard and forward Keanan Dean. They are joined by junior returning starters Brooks and Greenman and sophomore guard Lucas Kessinger, who put up 6.5 points per game.
Coach Brooks feels that in addition to the experience gained during last season, which also included a Class 1A regional victory, this year's squad can showcase its versatility.
"We can get up and down the floor; doing that and playing good defense are two of the keys to this team," he said. "At the same time, we can be a big team and play a half-court game, although we're still learning to do that."
Referencing what his son said earlier about last season's Spartan crew "flying under the radar," the older Brooks admits he would like to keep his team off opposing radar screens for the time being.
"I'd rather fly under the radar, but people know who we have back from last year, and they'll be ready for us," he said. "Right now, we just want to improve from last season."
That includes making a move toward the top in the Lincoln Trail Conference standings. Although Brooks sees Wethersfield and Princeville as the teams to beat, he feels Ridgewood could find a place among the list of contenders.
"Top to bottom, our conference is pretty balanced," he said. "Our boys have set high goals, and they want to compete (in the LTC), and I think they can."