Local Sports Shorts from Wednesday

QC men's basketball
St. Ambrose 72, St. Francis 66: After dropping six of its last seven games, the bottom line was the bottom line Wednesday night for the St. Ambrose men’s basketball.
"We needed a win, no matter how we got it, we needed a win," Fighting Bees junior John Kerr said.
St. Ambrose earned its 72-66 victory over St. Francis (Ill.) at Lee Lohman Arena, holding off a late charge by the Fighting Saints to win the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference game.
Jake Meeske hit two free throws to break a 61-61 tie with 4 minutes, 25 seconds remaining that gave the Fighting Bees a lead they would not relinquish.
Kerr did his part, finishing with 14 points, 12 rebounds and leading the Fighting Bees with four assists and three blocks in 33 minutes of action.
QC women's basketball
St. Francis 67, St. Ambrose 47: It was a struggle from the start Wednesday for the St. Ambrose women’s basketball team against eighth-ranked Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference leader St. Francis (Ill.).
"If you can’t get up for the No. 8 team in the country, it’s going to be a long night," Fighting Bees coach Krista Van Hauen said.
St. Francis all-American Kaitlin Aylward ensured that, scoring all but two of her 18 points in the second half as the Fighting Saints pulled away to a 67-47 victory at Lee Lohman Arena.
In a game that started 15 minutes later than scheduled because water had leaked onto the court prior to pregame warm-ups, early turnovers helped leave the Fighting Bees in a 31-20 halftime hole before Aylward found her touch.
Nine of Aylward’s points came during a 14-1 run that closed the quarter against a St. Ambrose team which had trailed 37-30 after Kylie Wroblewski scored two of her team-high 12 points on a field goal with 5 minutes, 37 seconds remaining in the quarter.
Prep girls' basketball
Annawan 51, Ridgewood 35: The Bravettes held an early first half lead to take down the conference rival Spartans.
Annawan led 17-9 after the first quarter and didn’t trail the rest of the game. Keagan Rico led Annawan with 20 points. Brecken Adamson led Ridgewood with 14 points.
Prep girls' bowling
Rock Island 3502, Galesburg 2837: Led by a high series from Heather Motley, the Rocks took down conference rival Galesburg.
Motley averaged over 200 per game with a 646 three-game series. Carli Gordon had the high game with a 257.
Prep wrestling
Sherrard 66, Putnam County 8: The Tigers had four pins in their landslide win over Putnam County.
Kaiden Jones had the quickest pin of the night for Sherrard over Dylan Straight in 1:05. Sherrard received seven forfeits in the match.
Geneseo 69, United Township 0: The Maple Leafs didn’t lose a single match in their conference battle with the Panthers.
Geneseo had six pins, and the quickest was from Bruce Moore at 145 pounds over Zane Mills. United Township conceded three matches via forfeit.