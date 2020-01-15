Local Sports Shorts from Wednesday

St. Francis all-American Kaitlin Aylward ensured that, scoring all but two of her 18 points in the second half as the Fighting Saints pulled away to a 67-47 victory at Lee Lohman Arena.

In a game that started 15 minutes later than scheduled because water had leaked onto the court prior to pregame warm-ups, early turnovers helped leave the Fighting Bees in a 31-20 halftime hole before Aylward found her touch.

Nine of Aylward’s points came during a 14-1 run that closed the quarter against a St. Ambrose team which had trailed 37-30 after Kylie Wroblewski scored two of her team-high 12 points on a field goal with 5 minutes, 37 seconds remaining in the quarter.

Prep girls' basketball

Annawan 51, Ridgewood 35: The Bravettes held an early first half lead to take down the conference rival Spartans.

Annawan led 17-9 after the first quarter and didn’t trail the rest of the game. Keagan Rico led Annawan with 20 points. Brecken Adamson led Ridgewood with 14 points.

Prep girls' bowling

Rock Island 3502, Galesburg 2837: Led by a high series from Heather Motley, the Rocks took down conference rival Galesburg.