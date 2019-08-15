Prep boys' golf
Lofgren shines in WB6 preview meet: Luke Lofgren, Alleman's top golfer, took home the gold at the WB6 preview meet held at the Harry Mussatto Golf Course in Macomb. Lofgren shot a 77, three strokes ahead of runner-up Jason Runbom from Galesburg. Ben Friedan of Moline and Seth Winchell of Geneseo both also received medals with a score of 83.
Luke Mettemeyer (81) and Brady Walker (82) of Quincy each also earned medals and led their team to a victory. Quincy posted a 334 score ahead of Geneseo (353), Moline (355) and Alleman (359). Rock Island finished in a tie for fifth with Galesburg at 438.
Mid-County takes first in season debut: The Mid-County Cougars posted a 186 team score to beat Annawan-Wethersfield (208) and Stark County (222) in a triangular meet at Kewanee Dunes Golf Course. Trey Rogers and Kaden Willer led Mid-County with a 46 on the par 36 course, with Tristan Rogers and David Mock adding 47s. Josh Sims of A-W was medalist with a 43.