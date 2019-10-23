Prep volleyball
Mercer County beats Galva: The Mercer County Golden Eagles stopped the Galva Lady Wildcats 25-15, 25-11 in Lincoln Trail Conference play. Karli Stineman had 11 kills, one ace, nine digs, and two blocks while Golden Eagles teammate Lillian Hucke added 11 assists, eight digs and an ace.
QC college volleyball
Carthage tops Augustana: The Augustana Vikings dropped a 25-13, 25-23, 25-14 match to the Carthage Lady Reds in CCIW action. Grace Bialobok paced the Vikings with 11 kills with teammate Savana Sparks adding 13 digs and an ace. Olivia Doak had 27 assists in the match, but the Vikings dropped to 11-14 (4-4 CCIW) with the loss.
QC college men’s soccer
Augustana 3, Wis.-Platteville 1: Salah Aghlaf got the Augustana Vikings off to a rolling start with a goal in the 12th minute (assisted by Daniel Artman) and an unassisted goal in the 37th minute. He also picked up an assist on a Maxim Hamers goal in the 49th minute. Vikings keeper Jeremy Klaber stopped seven shots in the non-conference tilt as the Vikings improved to 5-5-2.